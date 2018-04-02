Police make arrest in Metairie fatal hit and run

Louisiana State Police have arrested a woman in a hit and run that left a Metairie man dead. Kiedra Banks, 26, of Kenner was taken into custody Monday.

The hit and run, which occurred Sunday at 8:25 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and N. Elm Street, claimed the life of 59-year-old Nathaniel Bailey.

Police say that Bailey was hit while walking south on Airline Highway near the fog line.

Banks contacted state police Monday and told them that her vehicle may have been involved in the fatality. After processing the vehicle and questioning, an arrest warrant for Banks was obtained. She was booked in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for hit and run driving involving a fatality and no drivers license.

The investigation into the matter continues.

