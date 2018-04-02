Police make arrest in Metairie fatal hit and run

A local migration expert said without DACA, young people in Louisiana and other states who came to the U.S. without legal papers will be thrust back into a world of limbo.more>>
Louisiana State Police have arrested a woman in a hit and run that left a Metairie man dead.more>>
New Orleans police arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another man outside of a Bourbon Street bar.more>>
A Raceland woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was drunk when she hit five teens fishing off the shoulder in Terrebone Parish.more>>
You noticed warmer and more humid air moving in, Monday. That will set the stage for another round of rain and a few possible strong to severe storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.more>>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.more>>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.more>>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.more>>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.more>>
Piedmont Healthcare doctors and hospitals are now out-of-network providers for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia insurance members after negotiations failed to bring a new agreement on contract extensions.more>>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.more>>
Students held the masks in front of their faces while reciting a poem, which many say evoked a minstrel show, mocking black people.more>>
