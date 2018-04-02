Saints offseason workout schedule released

Drew Brees and the Saints will be back on Airline Drive on April 16th. Source: FOX 8 Image

Get the calendar out Saints players, the offseason schedule is set. Workouts begin April 16th. They're not mandatory for the Black and Gold, but attendance is highly encouraged.

Organized team activities begin May 22 for Sean Payton's squad. The Saints are scheduled for 10 OTA's. May 22-24, May 29-31, and June 4-7. These workouts are also not mandatory.

The mandatory minicamp takes place June 12-14 (Tuesday-Thursday). Mandatory minicamp workouts are usually open to the public.

Traditionally the Saints hold their rookie minicamp two weeks after the NFL Draft. This year that would fall on May 11-13.

