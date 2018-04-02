Source: Saints have not scheduled workout with Baker Mayfield; may not happen

The Saints were reportedly one of the teams that wanted a private workout with Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield. But a source told FOX 8 Sports that one has not been scheduled yet and it may not happen.

That doesn't necessarily mean the team has moved on from the idea of drafting the Heisman trophy winner. It could mean they have enough of an evaluation on him and don't need another meeting. The team met with him at the Senior Bowl and Combine. They also attended his pro day in Norman, OK. Head Coach Sean Payton is reportedly high on Mayfield.

What's a near certainty is the Saints would have to trade up from the 27th spot in the first round to draft Mayfield. He's projected to be a top-15 pick. The draft begins, April 26th.

