Nicondra: One more nice day before storms move in

Warmer and more humid conditions are settled across the area ahead of the next big weather maker to impact our region. A cold front is settled to the west and will push in late tonight. With the front there will be a line of heavy storms with some of the initial fast movers capable of producing strong, damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center places most of the area under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Conditions are less favorable for hail or tornadic development, but there is a chance we could see either or both as the system moves through Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Timing still brings most rain in after midnight with the most active periods between 2 am and 5 am. Once the storms push through the region we can expect much improved weather. Another surge of cooler and drier air moves in during the day Wednesday and lingers into Thursday. Don't get used to it, our next storm system may already be on our heels by the end of the week and next weekend bringing with it the next chance for rain.

