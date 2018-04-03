St. Tammany officials expected to update public on Easter deputy shooting

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, a Westwego man has been charged with indecency after authorities said he put his hands inside his pants in a lewd manner and beckoned to a teenager.more>>
A body has been found on the steps of the Marigny Opera House.
Officials with the St. Tammany Sheriff's Department will be updating the public Tuesday with new information regarding an Easter shooting that left a suspect dead and a deputy wounded.
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.
The Saints were reportedly one of the teams that wanted a private workout with Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield. But a source told FOX 8 sports that one has not been scheduled yet and it may not happen.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
The music streaming company has 70 million paying customers and could lose $400 million when the move is completed.
The 17-year-old, with the help of a fellow teenager and her mother, followed the man's truck for several blocks until he hit their car, allowing for his arrest.
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.
