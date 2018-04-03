St. Tammany officials expected to update public on Easter deputy shooting

Officials with the St. Tammany Sheriff's Department will be updating the public Tuesday with new information regarding an Easter shooting that left a suspect dead and a deputy wounded.

Sheriff Randy Smith will hold a news conference at 2:00 p.m. to release additional details related to the shooting .

Police say that just before 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were in pursuit of a person who was believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy Justin Nail, 36, had just pulled up to his Covington home Sunday when he heard word of the pursuit happening nearby.

According to the report, he left his home to chase the vehicle burglary suspect.

Jessica, his wife, told NOLA.com | The Times Picayune that she heard him leave in a hurry and anxiously waited for him to return. When he didn't come home, she began to worry.

According to the report, two officers pulled up and asked her to get in the car, that Justin had been injured.

During the chase, the suspect, Joseph Walden Johnson Jr., crashed his car into a ditch in the Goodbee area.

Deputies said there was an exchange of gunfire between Johnson and the deputies. Johnson was killed in the gunfight.

According to the report, Nail was out of surgery and resting Monday at an area hospital.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said on Sunday that he is expected to make a full recovery.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister released the following statement, Sunday afternoon:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheriff's Deputy that was gravely injured in the line of duty overnight. His bravery is an inspiration to us all. I ask all of our citizens, of all congregations to pray for his speedy recovery, and comfort his family."

