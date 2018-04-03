Body found on Marigny Opera House steps

A body has been found on the steps of the Marigny Opera House. Source: Fox 8

A body has been found on the steps of the Marigny Opera House.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to follow this story on Morning Edition

The body was located Tuesday morning in the 700 block of St. Ferdinand Street.

The New Orleans Police Department and the coroner are on the scene.

FOX 8 has a crew in route to the scene, and will provide updates to this developing story on FOX 8 Morning Edition.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.