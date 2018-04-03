Body found on Marigny Opera House steps - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Body found on Marigny Opera House steps

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A body has been found on the steps of the Marigny Opera House. 

The body was located Tuesday morning in the 700 block of St. Ferdinand Street. 

The New Orleans Police Department and the coroner are on the scene. 

