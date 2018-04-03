Report: Westwego man charged with indecency after incident with teen

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, a Westwego man has been charged with indecency after authorities said he put his hands inside his pants in a lewd manner and beckoned to a teenager.

According to the report, Walter Marcombe, 61, is accused of telling the teen, "Come here, little girl," while making the obscene gesture.

Marcombe was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile Saturday night, according to the report.

The 16-year-old victim told police that she and a friend were sitting on a boat dock in the 500 block of Laroussini Street in Westwego when Marcombe approached them.

According to the report, Marcombe had his hands inside his boxer shorts and appeared to be "rubbing himself in an inappropriate manner."

The girl ran to her nearby home, and Marcombe followed her to her front gate before the victim's mother came outside, according to the report.

Police found Marcombe at his home in the 500 block of Laroussini Street and took him into custody, the report says.

Marcombe was being held without bond Monday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.

