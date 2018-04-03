Police say animal abuse claims unfounded in case of burned dog

The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
A story of animal abuse detailing a being doused in chemicals purposefully went viral online a few weeks ago, prompting PETA to offer a $5,000 reward for information in the case.more>>
A story of animal abuse detailing a being doused in chemicals purposefully went viral online a few weeks ago, prompting PETA to offer a $5,000 reward for information in the case.more>>
A body has been found on the steps of the Marigny Opera House.more>>
A body has been found on the steps of the Marigny Opera House.more>>
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, a Westwego man has been charged with indecency after authorities said he put his hands inside his pants in a lewd manner and beckoned to a teenager.more>>
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, a Westwego man has been charged with indecency after authorities said he put his hands inside his pants in a lewd manner and beckoned to a teenager.more>>
Officials with the St. Tammany Sheriff's Department will be updating the public Tuesday with new information regarding an Easter shooting that left a suspect dead and a deputy wounded.more>>
Officials with the St. Tammany Sheriff's Department will be updating the public Tuesday with new information regarding an Easter shooting that left a suspect dead and a deputy wounded.more>>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.more>>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.more>>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.more>>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.more>>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.more>>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.more>>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.more>>
People may have laughed and screamed at these figures but may now regret it. (Source: Prabhakar's Wax Museum)more>>
People may have laughed and screamed at these figures but may now regret it. (Source: Prabhakar's Wax Museum)more>>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.more>>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.more>>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.more>>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.more>>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.more>>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.more>>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.more>>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.more>>