Police say animal abuse claims unfounded in case of burned dog

A story of animal abuse went viral out of St. Charles Parish a few weeks ago, prompting PETA to offer a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

A St. Rose resident told the Metairie Humane Shelter that he found a 2-year-old shih tzu severely burned in his garden.

PETA published a news release that said the dog had been doused in chemicals intentionally.

The dog was rushed to Ark Animal Hospital for emergency treatment and is recovering, according to the report by PETA.

St. Charles Parish deputies said the animal abuse claims were unfounded, and that PETA has since removed the $5,000 reward offer.

The sheriff's office released the following statement regarding the situation with the burned animal:

"The Metairie Humane Shelter, a group not associated with any government entity did not report this case to the proper authorities. When the Jefferson Parish Animal Control Office inquired if the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter knew of the case, two St. Charles Sheriff's Office deputies opened an investigation. St. Charles Parish rarely experiences aggravated animal cruelty. After the investigation, it was determined that the Shih-Tzu and its owner, who has been identified independently by three people and by verification of veterinary records, were both injured in a house fire. The owner is heartbroken. Metairie Humane Shelter has been made aware of these findings and PETA's reward of $5,000 for information has been removed. St. Charles Parish is home to a Sheriff's office, District Attorney's Office and Animal control office that work together and support one another to combat animal cruelty. Any case should be immediately reported to the Animal Control Office at 985-783-5010."

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.