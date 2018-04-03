JP school placed on brief lock down after chase near school yard

St. Catherine of Sienna was briefly placed on lock down Tuesday after a report of a suspicious person led to a foot chase near the school yard.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a suspicious person driving around in the neighborhood near the school.

According to Public Information Officer Glen Boyd, officers tried to pull the suspect over, but he stopped and ran from his car.

According to Boyd, he jumped a fence at St. Catherine of Sienna and dropped his keys in the schoolyard.

The suspect continued running but was later captured and taken into custody, according to the report.

The suspect's charges are unknown at this time.

As a precaution, the school was put on lock down for less than an hour.

