Drew Brees suing over jewelry deals gone bad, TMZ reports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees claims he bought millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a San Diego businessman who was not entirely clear about the value, according to a report from TMZ.

Brees brought approximately $15 million worth of watches, earrings and rings, according to the report.

When the jewelry was appraised, he claims it was worth $9 million less than he paid.

Brees filed a lawsuit against the jeweler, Vahid Moradi, Monday. Moradi reportedly said the value of the jewelry would go up over the years.

But Brees feels like it was a lie, according to the report.

TMZ said one $8.18 million ring was only appraised at $3.75 million.

Brees is seeking $9 million in damages.

Moradi's attorney, Eric George, released this statement about the lawsuit:

"Drew Brees aggressively purchased multi-million dollar pieces of jewelry. Years later, claiming to suffer ‘cash flow problems,’ he tried to bully my client into undoing the transactions."

"Mr. Brees’s behavior and his belief that he was wronged because the jewelry did not appreciate in value as quickly as he hoped both demonstrate a lack of integrity and contradict basic principles of both economics and the law."

"He should restrict his game-playing to the football field, and refrain from bullying honest, hard-working businessmen like my client."

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.