Copy-LSUPD searching for 'armed subject' near bookstore

LSU police are searching for an “armed subject” in the area of the parking garage and the Barnes & Noble Bookstore, according to a campus-wide alert sent at 1:30 p.m.

The alert said LSU police were on scene and urged people to use caution in the area.

As of 1:38 p.m., LSU police had searched a wide area and were unable to find a suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.