Bruce: Storms arrive overnight

A strong southerly flow is pumping in warm moist air across the area. As a strong system passes to our north, it will interact with the warm moist air to create a strong storm environment. The Storm Prediction Center places most of the area under a slight risk for severe weather. That indicates a level two alert for the likelihood of severe wind gust, hail and isolated tornados. The most likely storms to develop these conditions will be just ahead of a cold front sinking south from the west. The front will push in late Tuesday night.

Timing still brings most rain in after midnight with the most active periods between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Once the storms push through the region we can expect much improved weather. Another surge of cooler and drier air moves in during the day Wednesday and lingers into Thursday. Don't get used to it, our next storm system may already be on our heels by the end of the week and next weekend bringing with it the next chance for rain.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.