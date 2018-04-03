Former Saint Brandin Cooks traded again

Brandin Cooks was traded to the Patriots from the Saints in 2017. Photo by Mark Lagrange

Former Saints first-round pick Brandin Cooks is on the move again. Last year, the Saints traded the wide receiver to the Patriots. Tuesday, New England traded Cooks to the Rams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots are trading WR Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to LA Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and a sixth-round pick, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2018

The Patriots will get the Rams first-round pick in 2018, and a six-rounder. Los Angeles received Cooks and a fourth-round pick.

The Saints traded Cooks last offseason, getting the No. 32 overall pick, and a third-round pick.The Pats also received a fourth-round pick from the Black and Gold. The Saints used the first-round pick from New England on right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Cooks had 65 catches for 1,082 yards, and seven touchdowns for the Patriots in 2017.

