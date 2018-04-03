Police: Child drowned while father took drugs inside home

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal held a press conference Wednesday to announce an arrest made in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.

Timothy was found unresponsive in his swimming pool March 5 shortly before 6 p.m.

Slidell Police responded to the home in the 100 block of West Pinewood Drive after Timothy's father discovered the boy's body.

According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal, Zachary Brooks, 24, was inside the home taking drugs while Timothy was left unattended in the backyard near the pool.

Fandal said investigators were "disturbed" by the condition of the home during the investigation, and executed a search warrant.

"The home was in deplorable conditions," said Fandal. "Trash and food was piled up throughout the house. There were animal feces and urine, no running water, and the swimming pool was riddled with debris."

Fandal said that the house was also full of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

"This is a tragic, senseless death that could have been prevented," Fandal said. "The drug use, the conditions of the home, and how the boy was being cared for led to this 4-year-olds death."

Fandal said that Zachary had full custody of Timothy, and that the boy's mother was in jail at the time of the incident.

Fandal said the condition of the home was the worst he had ever seen in his 38 years of law enforcement.

"This was disgusting," Fandal.

Zachary was charged with negligent homicide and second degree cruelty to a child and is currently being held on a $200,000 bond at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

