WATCH LIVE: Slidell Police chief to announce arrest in boy's drowning

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.

Timothy was found unresponsive in his swimming pool March 5 shortly before 6 p.m.

Slidell Police had responded to the home in the 100 block of West Pinewood Drive after Timothy's father discovered the boy's body.

