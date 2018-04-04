UNO captures Pelican Cup with 3-2 victory over Tulane - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

UNO captures Pelican Cup with 3-2 victory over Tulane

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
UNO registers their first win at Tulane since 2013. Source: Nola.com UNO registers their first win at Tulane since 2013. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

It was deja vu all over again for UNO, after a wild pitch sealed a 3-2 victory over Tulane.  In their first meeting, the Privateers also won on a wild pitch, the walkoff variety for an 8-7 triumph.

This time around, Collin Morrill scored on a Josh Bates wild pitch. It's the Privateers (14-15) first win at Turchin since 2013. It's (12-18) Tulane's fifth loss in six games.

UNO travels to Lamar this weekend for a three-game set. Tulane visits Wichita State starting Friday.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Pels hold on 8th-seed weakens with another Nuggets win

    Pels hold on 8th-seed weakens with another Nuggets win

    The Pels hold a slim half-game lead over Denver. Source: Nola.comThe Pels hold a slim half-game lead over Denver. Source: Nola.com

    The Pelicans playoff lives are hanging in the balance with the Nuggets registering another victory Tuesday night. Denver's 107-104 triumph over the Pacers, cut the Pels lead over the Nuggets to a half-game for the eighth seed. New Orleans is currently suffering through their longest losing streak of the season, four games. The Nuggets are riding a three-game winning streak. If the Nuggets and Pels finish the season with the same record, Denver holds the advantage over NOLA with head-...

    more>>

    The Pelicans playoff lives are hanging in the balance with the Nuggets registering another victory Tuesday night. Denver's 107-104 triumph over the Pacers, cut the Pels lead over the Nuggets to a half-game for the eighth seed. New Orleans is currently suffering through their longest losing streak of the season, four games. The Nuggets are riding a three-game winning streak. If the Nuggets and Pels finish the season with the same record, Denver holds the advantage over NOLA with head-...

    more>>

  • LSU baseball powers past Nicholls

    LSU baseball powers past Nicholls

    LSU defeated Nicholls 10-1 Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium in a rain-soaked affair.

    more>>

    LSU defeated Nicholls 10-1 Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium in a rain-soaked affair.

    more>>

  • UNO captures Pelican Cup with 3-2 victory over Tulane

    UNO captures Pelican Cup with 3-2 victory over Tulane

    UNO registers their first win at Tulane since 2013. Source: Nola.comUNO registers their first win at Tulane since 2013. Source: Nola.com
    UNO registers their first win at Tulane since 2013. Source: Nola.comUNO registers their first win at Tulane since 2013. Source: Nola.com
    It was deja vu all over again for UNO, after a wild pitch sealed a 3-2 victory over Tulane.  In their first meeting, the Privateers also won on a wild pitch, the walkoff variety for an 8-7 triumph. This time around, Collin Morrill scored on a Josh Bates wild pitch. It's the Privateers (14-15) first win at Turchin since 2013. It's (12-18) Tulane's fifth loss in six games. UNO travels to Lamar this weekend for a three-game set. Tulane visits Wichita State starting ...more>>
    It was deja vu all over again for UNO, after a wild pitch sealed a 3-2 victory over Tulane.  In their first meeting, the Privateers also won on a wild pitch, the walkoff variety for an 8-7 triumph. This time around, Collin Morrill scored on a Josh Bates wild pitch. It's the Privateers (14-15) first win at Turchin since 2013. It's (12-18) Tulane's fifth loss in six games. UNO travels to Lamar this weekend for a three-game set. Tulane visits Wichita State starting ...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly