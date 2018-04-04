UNO captures Pelican Cup with 3-2 victory over Tulane

UNO registers their first win at Tulane since 2013. Source: Nola.com

It was deja vu all over again for UNO, after a wild pitch sealed a 3-2 victory over Tulane. In their first meeting, the Privateers also won on a wild pitch, the walkoff variety for an 8-7 triumph.

This time around, Collin Morrill scored on a Josh Bates wild pitch. It's the Privateers (14-15) first win at Turchin since 2013. It's (12-18) Tulane's fifth loss in six games.

UNO travels to Lamar this weekend for a three-game set. Tulane visits Wichita State starting Friday.

