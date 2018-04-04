Pels hold on 8th-seed weakens with another Nuggets win

The Pelicans playoff lives are hanging in the balance with the Nuggets registering another victory Tuesday night. Denver's 107-104 triumph over the Pacers, cut the Pels lead over the Nuggets to a half-game for the eighth seed.

New Orleans is currently suffering through their longest losing streak of the season, four games. The Nuggets are riding a three-game winning streak. If the Nuggets and Pels finish the season with the same record, Denver holds the advantage over NOLA with head-to-head record.

The Pelicans (43-34) have five games left in their campaign. They host the lowly Grizzlies (21-56) Wednesday night. On Friday, New Orleans travels to cellar-dwelling Phoenix (20-59).

