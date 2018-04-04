2 shot while exiting I-10 in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East.

The shootings happened Wednesday morning in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to NOPD, a male and a female were in a car exiting the interstate when they heard several shots fired.

Both victims were injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the report.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

