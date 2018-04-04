NOPD investigating double shooting in New Orleans East

The NOPD is investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.more>>
The Senate passed legislation that would establish a framework for temporarily transferring firearms from individuals targeted by a restraining order.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The opioid crisis is killing tens of thousands of people each year, but a new study says medical marijuana could drastically cut down on the number of opioid prescriptions, leading to fewer deaths.more>>
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.more>>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.more>>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.more>>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.more>>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.more>>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.more>>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.more>>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.more>>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.more>>
