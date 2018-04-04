NOPD investigating double shooting in New Orleans East - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD investigating double shooting in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East.

The shootings happened Wednesday morning in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to NOPD, one male and female victim were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

