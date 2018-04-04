Nicondra: Cooler air starting to move in

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Just as expected the storms pushed through while many were still asleep leaving behind about a half an inch of rain and a strong breeze that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain. We escaped the worst effects of this system that produced numerous tornadoes and damaging winds just to our north.

Expect cooler and drier air to take over with temperatures dropping down into the 50s with a rebound into the upper 60s to around 70 by late afternoon. We can also expect the sun to return before days end.

The high pressure settling in behind this system will make for a couple of nice days, but moisture returns by Friday and coupled with another front we could see another round of storms as we head into the weekend. Timing is still in question, but it looks like rain could begin as early as Friday evening with storms moving through during the morning hours on Saturday. This would be a slow mover, but some models suggest we could get a good chill behind it. We will have to monitor into the weekend.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.