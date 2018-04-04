Nicondra: Wet start leads in to cool afternoon

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

The promised storms dropped rain across the area in the wee hours and we continue to see quite a bit of activity even as the winds are becoming northerly across the area.

As the cooler and drier air takes over we will see a dramatic shift in the air mass with temperatures dropping down into the 60s by late afternoon. We can also expect the sun to return before days end. It will also be fairly breezy. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through 10 am.

The high pressure settling in behind this system will make for a couple of nice days, but moisture returns by Friday and coupled with another front we could see another round of storms as we head into the weekend.

Timing is still in question, but it looks like rain could begin as early as Friday evening with storms moving through during the morning hours on Saturday. This would be a slow mover, but some models suggest we could get a good chill behind it. We will have to monitor into the weekend.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.