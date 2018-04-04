Thousands without power in 7th Ward

Over 2,500 residents in the 7th Ward are without power Wednesday morning, according to Entergy's power outage map.

According to Entergy's website, a serviceman is working to determine the cause of the outage.

Entergy says the power should be restored by 9 a.m.

A wind advisory is in effect for the South Shore until 10 a.m. For the forecast, click here.

To keep up with power outages in your area, click here.

