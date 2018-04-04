Man found murdered under Kenner overpass

The Kenner Police Department is investigating after a man was found murdered under an overpass.

According to a news release issued by the department, police received a call of a man laying on the ground bleeding under an overpass at Kenner Avenue and Pollock Place.

Police said the victim, David Lee Holmes, 55 of Kenner, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning the shooting and murder to call Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at (504) 712-2301, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

