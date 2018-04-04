Terrytown teen sentenced to life with parole in Westwego murder - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Terrytown teen sentenced to life with parole in Westwego murder

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: FOX 8 graphic) (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
WESTWEGO, LA (WVUE) -

A Terrytown teen was sentenced to life in prison with the benefit of parole eligibility Wednesday for killing a 15-year-old boy in Westwego, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office.

A jury found Chamid Davis, 19 guilty last month of committing the second-degree murder of Kevin Thomas Jr., on Oct. 19, 2015.

Davis, who was 16-years-old at the time, lured Thomas out of his family’s apartment in the Tanglewood complex in the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive, under the guise of a marijuana transaction, according to the report.

Thomas was shot three times in his back as he ran back up to his apartment, where he died in his mother’s arms, according to the report. 

Prosecutor's said that Thomas was targeted over a stolen gun.

Thomas' parents addressed Davis in court saying.

Thomas' mother said, “You destroyed a whole family, not only ours, but yours." 

Because he was under age 18 at the time of the offense, Davis is eligible to seek parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.

After denying defense motions for a new trial and post-verdict judgment of acquittal, Judge Henry Sullivan of the 24th Judicial District Court announced the sentence, according to the report. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:16:38 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    more>>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    more>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    more>>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    more>>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    more>>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly