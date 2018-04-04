Terrytown teen sentenced to life with parole in Westwego murder

A Terrytown teen was sentenced to life in prison with the benefit of parole eligibility Wednesday for killing a 15-year-old boy in Westwego, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office.

A jury found Chamid Davis, 19 guilty last month of committing the second-degree murder of Kevin Thomas Jr., on Oct. 19, 2015.

Davis, who was 16-years-old at the time, lured Thomas out of his family’s apartment in the Tanglewood complex in the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive, under the guise of a marijuana transaction, according to the report.

Thomas was shot three times in his back as he ran back up to his apartment, where he died in his mother’s arms, according to the report.

Prosecutor's said that Thomas was targeted over a stolen gun.

Thomas' parents addressed Davis in court saying.

Thomas' mother said, “You destroyed a whole family, not only ours, but yours."

Because he was under age 18 at the time of the offense, Davis is eligible to seek parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.

After denying defense motions for a new trial and post-verdict judgment of acquittal, Judge Henry Sullivan of the 24th Judicial District Court announced the sentence, according to the report.

