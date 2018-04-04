Coast Guard, local agencies respond to crude oil spill in Bay Jacques

The Coast Guard responded to a crude oil spill in Bay Jacques, Louisiana, Wednesday.

According to a report issued by the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit, Houma watchstanders received notification from Summit Oil and Gas, LLC at 11:54 a.m. that a crude oil storage tank developed a leak on Tuesday and caused an 4,200 gallons of crude oil to discharge.

MSU Houma personnel arrived on scene and performed an assessment of the spill.

According to the report, MSU Houma incident management personnel are currently on scene along with OMI Environmental Solutions, the oil spill response organization contracted by Summit Oil and Gas, LLC.

Response personnel are conducting an assessment of the impacted area and will perform manual recovery of the crude oil, according to the Coast Guard..

Coast Guard officials said OMI Environmental Solutions deployed containment boom, sorbent boom and pads around the facility to contain and collect oil. Three boats with response crews and two skimmers will conduct recovery operations.

