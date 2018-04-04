Coast Guard, local agencies respond to crude oil spill in Bay Ja - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Coast Guard, local agencies respond to crude oil spill in Bay Jacques

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Fox 8 archives Source: Fox 8 archives
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Coast Guard responded to a crude oil spill in Bay Jacques, Louisiana, Wednesday.

According to a report issued by the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit, Houma watchstanders received notification from Summit Oil and Gas, LLC at 11:54 a.m. that a crude oil storage tank developed a leak on Tuesday and caused an 4,200 gallons of crude oil to discharge. 

MSU Houma personnel arrived on scene and performed an assessment of the spill.

According to the report, MSU Houma incident management personnel are currently on scene along with OMI Environmental Solutions, the oil spill response organization contracted by Summit Oil and Gas, LLC.

Response personnel are conducting an assessment of the impacted area and will perform manual recovery of the crude oil, according to the Coast Guard..

Coast Guard officials said OMI Environmental Solutions deployed containment boom, sorbent boom and pads around the facility to contain and collect oil. Three boats with response crews and two skimmers will conduct recovery operations. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:16:38 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    more>>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    more>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    more>>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    more>>

  • Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Man forced teen to watch boyfriend's slaying before killing her, authorities say

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:36:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:37:28 GMT

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    more>>

    The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly