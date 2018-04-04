VIDEO: Police searching for car burglars

Police are looking for two males who burglarized a car in Filmore. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police officers are seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating two suspects seen on video surveillance burglarizing a vehicle in the Filmore neighborhood.

It happened in the 1500 block of Mithra St. on Sunday around 4:20 a.m.

The victim said he found his car, which was parked in the driveway of his residence in the block, ransacked. A review of security footage showed that two unknown males were seen burglarizing an unlocked vehicle in the area.

Footage shows the suspects removing a black backpack from the vehicle. The victim also informed police that, in the surveillance video, he observed the subjects attempt to gain access to several vehicles in the block.

If you have any information about this burglary, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

