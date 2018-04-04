VIDEO: Police searching for car burglars

A chaplain with the Marine Forces Reserve was relieved from duty after he was allegedly caught on camera having sex with a woman at a New Orleans barmore>>
A young boy nearly drowned over the weekend at a Metairie fitness center, but was saved by a worker at the facility.more>>
Last night as expected the storms pushed through while many were still asleep leaving behind about a half an inch of rain and a strong breeze that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain.more>>
New Orleans police officers are seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating two suspects seen on video surveillance burglarizing a vehicle in the Filmore neighborhood.more>>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.more>>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.more>>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.more>>
Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.more>>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.more>>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.more>>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.more>>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.more>>
