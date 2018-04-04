Fitness center worker saves boy from drowning at facility's pool

A young boy nearly drowned over the weekend at a Metairie fitness center, but was saved by a worker at the facility.

According to a post on the Premiere Fitness Lakeway Facebook page, Team Member Garrett Schaff performed mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions on the young boy resuscitating the young boy who was unconscious.

The post also states that the boy was within inches of his family when he nearly drowned.

The company says that all Premiere Fitness Team Members are required to be certified in CPR/AED and they are proud of Schaff who saved the boy.

