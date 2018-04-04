Navy chaplain relieved of duty after sex at New Orleans bar

Navy Capt. Loften Thornton was relieved from his post on March 20. (Source: Marine Corps)

A Marine Force Reserves spokesperson confirms that Navy Capt. Loften Thorton was fired due to a "loss of trust and confidence".

Thorton served a chaplain in New Orleans and has been a chaplain with the Marine Reserves since April 1986. He moved to New Orleans in 2017 to work at the Marine Corps Support Facility.

"There is an ongoing investigation," Lt. Kristine Racicot told FOX 8.

Lt. Gen. Rex McMillian relieved Thorton of his service on March 20.

According to the owner of the Crown and Anchor Pub in Algiers, on March 15, Thorton was caught having sex with a woman on one of the bar's outside tables by another patron, who asked them to stop. Pub owner Neil Timms said the couple did stop, but the incident was caught on one of the bar's surveillance cameras.

Timms said on March 18, investigators with the Marine Force Reserves came to the bar, talked to him, and then requested the video. It is not clear how investigators learned of the incident.

Timms said he is continuing to cooperate with the investigation.

