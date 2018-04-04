Report: Navy chaplain relieved of duty after sex at New Orleans bar

Navy Capt. Loften Thornton was relieved from his post on March 20. (Source: Marine Corps)

A Marine Force Reserves spokesperson confirms Navy Capt. Loften Thorton was fired due to a "loss of trust and confidence".

Thorton served a chaplain in New Orleans and has been a chaplain with the Marine Reserves since April 1986. He moved to New Orleans in 2017 to work at the Marine Corps Support Facility.

"There is an ongoing investigation," Lt. Kristine Racicot told FOX 8.

Lt. Gen. Rex McMillian relieved Thorton of his service on March 20th.

According to USA Today, Thorton was caught on surveillance video having sex with a woman at the Crown and Anchor Pub in Algiers.

The owner of the bar is cooperating with the investigation, the report said.

