Why don't the Saints draft more LSU Tigers, GM Mickey Loomis explains

Devery Henderson was the last LSU Tiger to contribute to the Saints.

It's the same question that gets asked every year. Given the talent that LSU consistently puts out, why haven't the Saints drafted more Tiger players?

As he's done in years past, Mickey Loomis explained they're not avoiding them, it's a simple matter of availability.

"Look we've had a lot of guys at this school that we've liked, and they just haven't become available at the time that we wanted to draft them," said Saints GM Mickey Loomis. "We're well aware of that little dynamic that exists, and we'd love to have some LSU players. We've had some in the past, Devery Henderson, and we've had some successful guys with our team. I'm sure we will along the road.

The last LSU player the Saints drafted was Al Woods in the 4th round of the 2010 draft.

Last season, the Saints signed former LSU receiver Travin Dural as an undrafted free agent. He spent the year on the Saints practice squad.

