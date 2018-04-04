Why don't the Saints draft more LSU Tigers, GM Mickey Loomis explains

Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.more>>
Drew Brees targeted his San Diego jeweler after filing a lawsuit against the man Monday, according to TMZ.
LSU defeated Nicholls 10-1 Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium in a rain-soaked affair.
The Pelicans playoff lives are hanging in the balance with the Nuggets registering another victory Tuesday night. Denver's 107-104 triumph over the Pacers, cut the Pels lead over the Nuggets to a half-game for the eighth seed. New Orleans is currently suffering through their longest losing streak of the season, four games. The Nuggets are riding a three-game winning streak. If the Nuggets and Pels finish the season with the same record, Denver holds the advantage over NOLA with head-to-head record.
