New Orleans restaurant icon Leah Chase remembers MLK

It's been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination, and it's a date that had a profound impact here in New Orleans.more>>
It's been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination, and it's a date that had a profound impact here in New Orleans.more>>
Sheriff Greg Champagne is warning residents – and particularly the elderly – about a door-to-door scam in St. Charles Parish.more>>
Sheriff Greg Champagne is warning residents – and particularly the elderly – about a door-to-door scam in St. Charles Parish.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who they believe stole a dog on Saturday from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who they believe stole a dog on Saturday from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.more>>
A chaplain with the Marine Forces Reserve was relieved from duty after he was allegedly caught on camera having sex with a woman at a New Orleans barmore>>
A chaplain with the Marine Forces Reserve was relieved from duty after he was allegedly caught on camera having sex with a woman at a New Orleans barmore>>
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.more>>
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.more>>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.more>>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.more>>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.more>>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.more>>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.more>>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.more>>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.more>>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.more>>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.more>>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.more>>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.more>>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.more>>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.more>>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.more>>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.more>>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.more>>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.more>>