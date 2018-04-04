Dog stolen from Jefferson Parish animal shelter, suspect on the loose

This dog was stolen from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter. (Source: JPSO)

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who they believe stole a dog on Saturday from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.

Trevor Chase, 42, has been identified as the suspect who entered the animal shelter and stole the pictured dog.

Chase was last known to live in Orleans Parish, but attempts to apprehend him and to obtain a current address have been unsuccessful.

Anyone having information on Chase's whereabouts is asked to contact JPSO Detective Michael Voltolina, Jr. at 504-364-5300.

