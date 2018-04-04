St. Charles Sheriff: 'Roofers' targeting elderly in door-to-door scam

Sheriff Greg Champagne is warning residents – and particularly the elderly – about a door-to-door scam in St. Charles Parish.

Champagne said his office received multiple reports involving men soliciting roofing repair work. He said all of the incidents are similar.

In one case, three Hispanic males driving a white work truck offered to do roofing work for an elderly resident. Investigators said it appeared that the extent of the work involved spraying a black substance on the roof of the home, and then trying to charge the resident $7,100 for.

In another incident, the men were allowed into the home to “inspect for roof damage.” After leaving and performing no work, the homeowner discovered that a bottle of prescription medication was missing.

Anyone with information about the identities of the men or about any of the incidents is asked to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807.

