Video: See how small SUVs perform in crash tests

Some new vehicles on the road fail to get good marks in a new round of crash testing.

The new testing, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, evaluated small SUVs. This time around, the institute wanted to determine whether the vehicles offer the same level of protection for passengers in the front-seat as drivers.

Five of the seven small SUVs tested got a "good" rating. They include BMW's X1, Mitsubishi's Outlander, Chevrolet's Equinox, GMC's Terrain and Jeep's Compass. A "good" or "acceptable" rating is needed to qualify for the institute's Top Safety Pick+ award.

The one vehicle to get a "marginal" rating is the sport version of Mitsubishi's Outlander.

The Ford Escape rates "poor." Institute researchers say the Escape's structure seriously compromised space for the right-front passenger in a crash.

