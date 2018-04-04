Video: See how small SUVs perform in crash tests

St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is recovering in the hospital after getting into a motorcycle accident with his daughter.more>>
Causeway police investigated 54 crashes on the bridge since the beginning of the year. That’s 54 wrecks on a 90-day period.more>>
Vehicles came back ratings ranging from "good" to "poor."more>>
A chaplain with the Marine Forces Reserve was relieved from duty after he was allegedly caught on camera having sex with a woman at a New Orleans barmore>>
Anti-sexual harassment policies and mandatory training for all state public servants are one step closer to becoming a reality.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.more>>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.more>>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.more>>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.more>>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.more>>
Young Isabella Pieri relied primarily on her father to teach her how to take care of herself, after her mother died.more>>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.more>>
