St. Charles parish president hospitalized after motorcycle accident

St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is recovering in the hospital after getting into a motorcycle accident with his daughter.

According to St. Charles Parish deputies, the crash happened Tuesday, around 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oaklawn Ridge Drive in St. Rose.

Deputies said he was teaching his daughter, Madison Cochran, to drive the motorcycle, when Madison lost control of the vehicle.

Both Cochran and his daughter were thrown from the motorcycle. Police say that Madison suffered minor injuries. Larry suffered more severe injuries.

Madison Cochran was issued a traffic citation for careless operation of a motored vehicle, no motorcycle endorsement, no safety helmet in use, and no proof of insurance.

Larry Cochran was issued a traffic citation for not using a safety helmet.

