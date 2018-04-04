Donte Jackson trying to keep "DBU" tradition going at LSU

From Riverdale High School, to LSU, to now the NFL. That's the path Tiger cornerback Donte Jackson is on, and one he will complete next month.

"I'm taking it day-by-day, staying with my training, cleaning up my technique, and staying in the lab as much as I can. Just getting ready for what's to come," said Jackson.

When you think Jackson, the first thing that comes to mind is speed. Despite running a blazing 4.32-40 at the combine last month, he ran it again today at pro day, and beat it, clocking a 4.31.

"I'm competitive. I just wanted to beat my time from the combine. It was successful. That's really what it was. There was no reason why I wanted to run today, I just wanted to beat the time I ran at the Combine," he said.

Jackson is the latest in a long line of LSU defensive backs to enter the league, and he's eager to carry on the tradition of "DBU."

"It's just like a conveyor belt with DB's that come out of here. Come out to LSU, and be successful in the league. I'm just trying to keep the tradition going. I got a lot of support from all the guys that played DB here, and who are in the league. Getting a lot of support from those guys, even training with a few of those guys. I'm just trying to keep the legacy going, and just show the world why we really are "DBU."

His hometown team could possibly be in the market for a cornerback. Jackson says, repping the Black and Gold would be wonderful, though it's not something he controls.

"Of course, of course. I would love to go to the Saints, but that's not my choice. I'm going to just go to the draft, and get ready for whoever. I'm going to give 110 percent," said Jackson.

Jackson said he has not officially met with the Saints. As for draft projections, most analysts have him as a late first, or an early second-round prospect.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.