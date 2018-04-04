Pels crush Grizzlies, extend lead for 8th seed

The Pelicans have four games left in the regular season. Source: Nola.com

The Pelicans got a little breathing room in the Western Conference standings after crushing the Grizzlies, 123-95. The victory ended a season long four-game losing streak for the Pels.

New Orleans (44-34) leads the Nuggets by one game for the eighth-seed in the Western Conference. If the Nuggets and Pels own the same record at the end of the season, Denver would get the nod with head-to-head matchup advantage.

E'twaun Moore paced the Pelicans with 30 points. Moore set a career-high with seven three's. Anthony Davis racked up 28 points, and a clean-shaven Nikola Mirotic chipped in with 25.

The only negative for the Pelicans tonight, Ian Clark left the contest with a right ankle injury. X-rays were negative, but Clark never returned to the game.

Next up for the Pelicans, on the road at Phoenix. The Suns own the worst record in the NBA, sporting a 20-59 record.

