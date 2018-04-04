1 man killed, toddler and 2 others shot in Algiers - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

1 man killed, toddler and 2 others shot in Algiers

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

One man died and three other people - including a 2-year-old - were shot Wednesday evening in Algiers.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

The victims are two adult males (including the decedent), an adult female and the 2-year-old male. Each of the victims was taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not available.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

