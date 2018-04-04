1 man killed, toddler and 2 others shot in Algiers

One man died and three other people - including a 2-year-old - were shot Wednesday evening in Algiers.more>>
There have been more than 50 murders so far this year in New Orleans. One local criminologist says if the city continues on that pace, there could be a record number of homicides by the end of the year.more>>
From Riverdale High School, to LSU, to now the NFL. That's the path Tiger cornerback Donte Jackson is on, and one he will complete next month.more>>
A state lawmaker’s attempt to make sexual education a requirement in public schools failed after strong discussion by supporters and opponents of the legislation.more>>
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is recovering in the hospital after getting into a motorcycle accident with his daughter.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.more>>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.more>>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.more>>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.more>>
