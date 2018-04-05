VIDEO: Men force employees to ground at gunpoint in Gentilly Domino's Pizza armed robbery

VIDEO: Men force employees to ground at gunpoint in Gentilly Dom - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Terrifying video of an armed robbery at a Gentilly Domino's Pizza has been released by the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say three men targeted the pizza chain on Elysian Fields just after midnight Tuesday. According to NOPD, they were armed with semiautomatic weapons.

The videos show the gunmen forcing employees to the ground. 

Officers said one of the gunmen took the manager to the back of the store and demanded cash. 

According to NOPD, the robbers got away with about $900. The suspects were last seen in a black infinity when they fled south on Elysian Fields after the robbery. 

Domino's is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the case. 

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Detective Doug Butler or any third district investigative unit.


   

