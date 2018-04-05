Nicondra: Enjoy the nice day, it won't last for long

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

It's still a bit windy, but the high pressure that settled in behind yesterday's front will allow for a couple of nice days. It won't last long as moisture returns by Friday, coupled with another front we could see another round of storms as we head into the weekend.

Timing is still in question, but it looks like rain could begin as early as Friday evening with storms moving through during the morning hours on Saturday. This would be a slow mover, but some models suggest we could get a good chill behind it. We will have to monitor into the weekend.

