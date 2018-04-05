House unanimously clears bill allowing schools to provide adoptive maternity leave

A bill unanimously cleared the House Education Committee today that would allow public and charter schools to provide up to 30 days of leave for female employees who adopt children.more>>
A bill unanimously cleared the House Education Committee today that would allow public and charter schools to provide up to 30 days of leave for female employees who adopt children.more>>
Anti-sexual harassment policies and mandatory training for all state public servants are one step closer to becoming a reality.more>>
Anti-sexual harassment policies and mandatory training for all state public servants are one step closer to becoming a reality.more>>
A joint legislative subcommittee is looking to free up $152.5 million this year by eliminating 48 funds that are set by law and cannot be adjusted in the annual budget process.more>>
A joint legislative subcommittee is looking to free up $152.5 million this year by eliminating 48 funds that are set by law and cannot be adjusted in the annual budget process.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
Terrifying video of an armed robbery at a Gentilly Domino's has been released by the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Terrifying video of an armed robbery at a Gentilly Domino's has been released by the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.more>>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.more>>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.more>>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.more>>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.more>>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.more>>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.more>>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.more>>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.more>>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.more>>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.more>>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.more>>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.more>>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.more>>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.more>>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.more>>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.more>>