WrestleMania Axxess kicks off huge weekend of WWE action

WrestleMania Axxess kicks off a big weekend of wrestling in New Orleans. (FOX 8)

WrestleMania is taking over New Orleans this weekend, starting with the fan-friendly Axxess event in the Morial Convention Center.

Some of your favorite WWE Superstars will be at the event.

It gives fans the chance to elbow drop into a foam pit, walk out to your favorite wrestler’s intro music and so much more.

There is a life-size statue of Andre the Giant, and if you were wondering how your mitts compared to the so-called Eighth Wonder of the World. You can also check out statues of Dusty Rhodes, the American Dream and Ric Flair.

There is also memorabilia from other wrestling superstars like Bruno Sammartino and the Ultimate Warrior.

WrestleMania is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. For more information on Axxess, click here.