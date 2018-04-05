WrestleMania Axxess kicks off huge weekend of WWE action

If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.more>>
WrestleMania is taking over New Orleans this weekend, starting with the fan-friendly Axxess event in the Morial Convention Center.more>>
A former investigator with the 22 Judicial District Attorney's Office, which serves St. Tammany and Washington parishes, was sentenced Wednesday for crimes he pleaded guilty to in December of 2017.more>>
A bill unanimously cleared the House Education Committee today that would allow public and charter schools to provide up to 30 days of leave for female employees who adopt children.more>>
Anti-sexual harassment policies and mandatory training for all state public servants are one step closer to becoming a reality.more>>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.more>>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.more>>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.more>>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.more>>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.more>>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.more>>
