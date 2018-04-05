Algiers man killed in quadruple shooting identified

A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.more>>
WrestleMania is taking over New Orleans this weekend, starting with the fan-friendly Axxess event in the Morial Convention Center.more>>
Family members have identified a man who was shot and killed in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in Algiers.more>>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.more>>
A former investigator with the 22 Judicial District Attorney's Office, which serves St. Tammany and Washington parishes, was sentenced Wednesday for crimes he pleaded guilty to in December of 2017.more>>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.more>>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.more>>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.more>>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.more>>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
