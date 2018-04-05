Algiers man killed in quadruple shooting identified

Massey's son and his mother kneel by a memorial outside the apartment complex where he died. Source: Fox 8

Family members have identified a man who was shot and killed in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in Algiers.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive after multiple shots were fired during an argument, according to NOPD.

According to NOPD, a large group of people got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

Ryan Massey, 25, was shot several times to the body and arms. He later died at the hospital.

Three other people who have not yet been identified were shot, including a 17-month-old little boy.

The little boy was hit in the foot, according to NOPD.

An adult male was shot in the head, and a 25-year-old woman was also shot multiple times. Both are still in the hospital, according to NOPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

