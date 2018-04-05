Parish President hospitalized in motorcycle crash had no helmet, - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Parish President hospitalized in motorcycle crash had no helmet, no motorcycle endorsement: crash report

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
Connect
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran. (FOX 8) St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran. (FOX 8)
ST. CHARLES PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.

A St. Charles Parish Government Facebook post Wednesday stated Parish President Larry Cochran is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

St. Charles Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of the crash in the Oaklawn Ridge neighborhood in St. Rose around 7:50 p.m.

Cochran told deputies he was teaching his daughter how to drive a motorcycle when she lost control and crashed into a neighbor’s yard, according to the crash report.

The report says Cochran was riding as a passenger on the back of the motorcycle while his daughter was driving and both were ejected during the crash.

Cochran and his daughter were sent to the hospital. His daughter was released with minor injuries.

Deputies said Cochran had visible swelling in his right leg from his ankle to knee and that the parish president complained he had a hard time breathing and shoulder pain.

A spokesperson for St. Charles Parish said Cochran is expected to miss work for multiple weeks, and his daughter told Fox 8 Cochran would be in the hospital for “some time”. She would not disclose the extent of her father’s injuries.

According to the Facebook post, “President Cochran’s administrative team will continue to fulfill the parish’s mission of providing high quality, efficient services to sustain and enhance the quality of life for residents.”

Deputies issued citations to Cochran’s daughter including careless operation, no helmet and no insurance.

Cochran was issued a citation for not wearing a helmet, which is a misdemeanor.

Cochran is currently in a diversion program after his 2016 arrest in Kenner for an alleged DUI.

Fox 8 is waiting to hear back from the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office to see if this incident is a violation of the diversion program. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Source: Saints host Boise St. linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on top 30 pre-draft visit

    Source: Saints host Boise St. linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on top 30 pre-draft visit

    Source: Saints hosted Leighton Vander Esch on top 30 visit last month (photo: nfl.com)Source: Saints hosted Leighton Vander Esch on top 30 visit last month (photo: nfl.com)
    Source: Saints hosted Leighton Vander Esch on top 30 visit last month (photo: nfl.com)Source: Saints hosted Leighton Vander Esch on top 30 visit last month (photo: nfl.com)
    The Saints hosted Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a top-30 visit back in March, a league source told FOX 8 sports. The Saints also had a formal interview with Vander Esch at the Combine. Each team is allotted thirty pre-draft visits to their facility with prospects. Vander Esch could be available when the Saints pick at 27 in the first round. During his junior season at Boise State, Vander Esch had 141 tackles and four sacks. His ability in pass coverage has allowed h...more>>
    The Saints hosted Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a top-30 visit back in March, a league source told FOX 8 sports. The Saints also had a formal interview with Vander Esch at the Combine. Each team is allotted thirty pre-draft visits to their facility with prospects. Vander Esch could be available when the Saints pick at 27 in the first round. During his junior season at Boise State, Vander Esch had 141 tackles and four sacks. His ability in pass coverage has allowed h...more>>

  • All Who-Dats invited to Zach Strief retirement party

    All Who-Dats invited to Zach Strief retirement party

    Zach Strief retired from the Saints after 12 seasons. Source: Nola.comZach Strief retired from the Saints after 12 seasons. Source: Nola.com
    Zach Strief retired from the Saints after 12 seasons. Source: Nola.comZach Strief retired from the Saints after 12 seasons. Source: Nola.com
    After 12 seasons in the Black and Gold, Zach Strief retired March 12th. Now Who-Dats have the opportunity to wish him well in his next career, brewmaster. Port Orleans Brewing Company On Saturday, April 21st, Port Orleans Brewing Company is throwing the offensive lineman a retirement party. Strief is a co-owner of the brewery. Current and former Saints players will also be at the brewery on Tchoupitoulas. The event is kid friendly, and will also have music and beer. Strie...more>>
    After 12 seasons in the Black and Gold, Zach Strief retired March 12th. Now Who-Dats have the opportunity to wish him well in his next career, brewmaster. Port Orleans Brewing Company On Saturday, April 21st, Port Orleans Brewing Company is throwing the offensive lineman a retirement party. Strief is a co-owner of the brewery. Current and former Saints players will also be at the brewery on Tchoupitoulas. The event is kid friendly, and will also have music and beer. Strie...more>>

  • NOPD searches for possible witness to restaurant robbery

    NOPD searches for possible witness to restaurant robbery

    New Orleans police say this man could be a witness to a robbery at a Domino's Pizza. (Source: NOPD)New Orleans police say this man could be a witness to a robbery at a Domino's Pizza. (Source: NOPD)
    New Orleans police say this man could be a witness to a robbery at a Domino's Pizza. (Source: NOPD)New Orleans police say this man could be a witness to a robbery at a Domino's Pizza. (Source: NOPD)

    The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a person who might have valuable information regarding an armed robbery that happened at a Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday.

    more>>

    The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a person who might have valuable information regarding an armed robbery that happened at a Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly