Parish President hospitalized in motorcycle crash had no helmet, no motorcycle endorsement: crash report

A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.

A St. Charles Parish Government Facebook post Wednesday stated Parish President Larry Cochran is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

St. Charles Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of the crash in the Oaklawn Ridge neighborhood in St. Rose around 7:50 p.m.

Cochran told deputies he was teaching his daughter how to drive a motorcycle when she lost control and crashed into a neighbor’s yard, according to the crash report.

The report says Cochran was riding as a passenger on the back of the motorcycle while his daughter was driving and both were ejected during the crash.

Cochran and his daughter were sent to the hospital. His daughter was released with minor injuries.

Deputies said Cochran had visible swelling in his right leg from his ankle to knee and that the parish president complained he had a hard time breathing and shoulder pain.

A spokesperson for St. Charles Parish said Cochran is expected to miss work for multiple weeks, and his daughter told Fox 8 Cochran would be in the hospital for “some time”. She would not disclose the extent of her father’s injuries.

According to the Facebook post, “President Cochran’s administrative team will continue to fulfill the parish’s mission of providing high quality, efficient services to sustain and enhance the quality of life for residents.”

Deputies issued citations to Cochran’s daughter including careless operation, no helmet and no insurance.

Cochran was issued a citation for not wearing a helmet, which is a misdemeanor.

Cochran is currently in a diversion program after his 2016 arrest in Kenner for an alleged DUI.

Fox 8 is waiting to hear back from the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office to see if this incident is a violation of the diversion program.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.