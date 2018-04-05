St. Tammany Parish sheriff's employee booked with child pornography

Brett Bahm was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles. (Source: STPSO)

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Thursday by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit.

Brett Bahm, a process server for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Civil Division, was arrested on a warrant that was issued Wednesday. Bahm’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office was immediately terminated, according to a news release.

The suspect had been employed with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office since 1998.

Bahm was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

L.R.S. 14:81 Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

L.R.S. 14:81.1 Pornography Involving Juveniles

L.R.S. 14:81.3 Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor

“I hold all of our employees to a higher standard. When a public servant betrays the trust of the community, that individual must face the consequences,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.