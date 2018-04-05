St. Tammany Parish sheriff's employee booked with child pornography

The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a person who might have valuable information regarding an armed robbery that happened at a Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday.more>>
A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Thursday by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit.more>>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.more>>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.more>>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.more>>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.more>>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.more>>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.more>>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.more>>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.more>>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.more>>
