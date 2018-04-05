NOPD searches for possible witness to restaurant robbery - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD searches for possible witness to restaurant robbery

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
New Orleans police say this man could be a witness to a robbery at a Domino's Pizza. (Source: NOPD) New Orleans police say this man could be a witness to a robbery at a Domino's Pizza. (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a person who might have valuable information regarding an armed robbery that happened at a Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday.

It happened in the in the 5200 block of Elysian Fields Ave.

Police are looking for a customer at the restaurant during the time of the armed robbery.

Several people entered the business armed with guns. The perpetrators reportedly stole $900 from the business and then fled the location in a black Infiniti vehicle, heading southbound on Elysian Fields Ave.

The pictured individual is not wanted for this incident. However, detectives would like to interview him regarding the crime.

Domino’s Pizza is offering a $4,000 cash reward for information on this case.

Anyone with information regarding the person of interest is asked to notify Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

