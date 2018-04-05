All Who-Dats invited to Zach Strief retirement party

After 12 seasons in the Black and Gold, Zach Strief retired March 12th. Now Who-Dats have the opportunity to wish him well in his next career, brewmaster.

On Saturday, April 21st, Port Orleans Brewing Company is throwing the offensive lineman a retirement party. Strief is a co-owner of the brewery. Current and former Saints players will also be at the brewery on Tchoupitoulas. The event is kid friendly, and will also have music and beer.

Strief was a seventh-round pick of the Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft, and won a Super Bowl with the Black and Gold in 2009.

seventh-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and played on the Super Bowl winning team in the 2009 season