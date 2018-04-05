Source: Saints host Boise St. linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on top 30 pre-draft visit

The Saints hosted Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a top-30 visit back in March, a league source told FOX 8 sports. The Saints also had a formal interview with Vander Esch at the Combine.

Each team is allotted thirty pre-draft visits to their facility with prospects. Vander Esch could be available when the Saints pick at 27 in the first round.

During his junior season at Boise State, Vander Esch had 141 tackles and four sacks. His ability in pass coverage has allowed him to shoot up draft boards. He had three interceptions and five pass breakups in 2017.

