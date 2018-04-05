North Shore man booked on 17 counts of illegally having guns

“It was real chaos back here. It was bad. It was real bad,” says a witness.more>>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.more>>
Louisiana State Police arrested 61-year-old Edward Sutter of Ponchatoula for 17 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.more>>
The Saints hosted Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a top-30 visit back in March, a league source told FOX 8 sports. The Saints also had a formal interview with Vander Esch at the Combine. Each team is allotted thirty pre-draft visits to their facility with prospects. Vander Esch could be available when the Saints pick at 27 in the first round. During his junior season at Boise State, Vander Esch had 141 tackles and four sacks. His ability in pass coverage has allowed h...more>>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.more>>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.more>>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.more>>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.more>>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.more>>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.more>>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.more>>
Delta said that potentially several hundred customers were exposed in the "cyber incident" through the online chat service for Delta, provided by the company 24]7.ai.more>>
