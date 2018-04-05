North Shore man booked on 17 counts of illegally having guns - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

North Shore man booked on 17 counts of illegally having guns

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Edward Sutter, 61 (Source: Louisiana State Police) Edward Sutter, 61 (Source: Louisiana State Police)
PONCHATOULA, LA (WVUE) -

Louisiana State Police arrested 61-year-old Edward Sutter of Ponchatoula for 17 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

The investigation began in March 2018 when Troopers received information that Sutter was in possession of several firearms and ammunition. 

Sutter is a convicted felon and banned from possessing firearms.  On Tuesday, troopers with assistance from agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and officers with the Ponchatoula Police Department executed a search warrant at Sutter’s residence in Ponchatoula. 

Inside the residence, Troopers said they located seven rifles, eight pistols, and two shotguns.  Sutter also had several additional magazines, scopes, suppressors, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Sutter was placed under arrest and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison on 17 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. 

