UPDATE: 2nd man dies after quadruple shooting at Algiers apartment complex

A second man has died after he was injured in Wednesday night's quadruple shooting at an Algiers apartment complex, the NOPD confirmed to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

The shooting broke out just after 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

“It was real chaos back here. It was bad. It was real bad,” says a witness.

Police say a large group of people started arguing, and it quickly turned physical. Moments later, shots were fired.

“I was in the window, and all of a sudden, I just heard pop, pop, pop. Then I saw a lot of kids running,” says the witness.

The witness, who FOX 8 will not identify, says with the amount of gunshots he heard, he knew several people were hurt.

“Then I see all these little kids out here. Kids were in the street when this went on,” says the witness.

When police arrived, they found four people shot. A 17-month-old boy was hit in the foot. A 25-year-old woman was shot several times, and a man sustained a gunshot a wound to the head.

Another man, 25-year-old Ryan Massey, died.

“He’s my son-in-law. He was on the right track, ya know?” says Cookie D.

Cookie D says Massey was trying to get his life together. She says he was released from jail in January and wanted nothing more than to be a good father to his 4-year-old son, Ayden.

“It’s hard when you have to explain to your grandson that daddy is not here anymore. He’s a smart kid. He asks a lot of questions. He’s very curious, and this is going to be one of the toughest conversations that we have to have,” says Cookie D.

Massey’s family is heartbroken. A makeshift memorial for the victim is growing at the apartment complex. Meanwhile, a grandmother struggles with the task of telling her grandson his daddy will not be coming home.

“Are you going to miss him? Can you tell him that you love him just one last time? Say 'I love you daddy,'” says Cookie D, holding Ayden.

Police say this is still a very active investigation.

